Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.85, but opened at $9.62. Falcon’s Beyond Global shares last traded at $9.84, with a volume of 338 shares trading hands.
Falcon’s Beyond Global Trading Up 3.8 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average is $10.13.
About Falcon’s Beyond Global
Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment company in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Caribbean, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company creates master plans; designs attractions and experiential entertainment; and produces content, interactives, and software, as well as engages in media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, and attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales.
