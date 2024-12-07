Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $4,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,261,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $747,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at $404,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $113.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $95.97 and a 12-month high of $118.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 127.91%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FRT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Realty Investment Trust

In related news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $691,482.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Further Reading

