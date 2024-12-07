Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) is XTX Topco Ltd’s 10th Largest Position

XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,410 shares during the period. Ferguson comprises 0.4% of XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $5,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FERG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 375.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,289,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966,821 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 423.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,462,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,143 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,999,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the third quarter worth $63,420,000. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 61.0% during the second quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 812,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,293,000 after buying an additional 308,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FERG opened at $216.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.75. The company has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.21. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $175.42 and a 1-year high of $225.63.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.12. Ferguson had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.05%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FERG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ferguson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Ferguson from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ferguson from $211.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.38.

In other Ferguson news, VP Michael Jacobs sold 2,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.96, for a total transaction of $527,319.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,271.36. The trade was a 70.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Garland Williams sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.22, for a total value of $224,963.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,696.04. The trade was a 37.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,313 shares of company stock worth $2,477,901. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

