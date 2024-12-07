Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (BATS:FBCV) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (BATS:FBCV – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.70 and traded as high as $33.68. Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF shares last traded at $33.54, with a volume of 9,158 shares traded.

Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $138.73 million, a P/E ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.03 and its 200-day moving average is $31.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBCV. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 107.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. MWA Asset Management acquired a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (FBCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected large-cap global value stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCV was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

