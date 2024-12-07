Financial Contrast: Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) versus TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG)

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) and TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Allianz and TWFG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allianz 5.54% 16.34% 1.01% TWFG N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Allianz shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allianz 0 0 0 1 4.00 TWFG 0 3 6 0 2.67

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Allianz and TWFG, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

TWFG has a consensus price target of $31.14, suggesting a potential downside of 5.77%. Given TWFG’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TWFG is more favorable than Allianz.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Allianz and TWFG”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allianz $174.99 billion 0.71 $9.24 billion $2.62 12.15 TWFG $172.93 million 2.83 $26.10 million N/A N/A

Allianz has higher revenue and earnings than TWFG.

Summary

Allianz beats TWFG on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company’s Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers. Its Life/Health segment provides a range of life and health insurance products on an individual and a group basis, such as annuities, endowment and term insurance, and unit-linked and investment-oriented products, as well as private and supplemental health, and long-term care insurance products. The company’s Asset Management segment offers institutional and retail asset management products and services to third-party investors comprising equity and fixed income funds, and multi-assets; and alternative investment products that include real estate, infrastructure debt/equity, real assets, liquid alternatives, and solutions. Its Corporate and Other segment provides banking services for retail clients, as well as digital investment services. Allianz SE was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

About TWFG

TWFG, Inc. operates an independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance products in the United States. Its personal and commercial insurance products include auto, home, renters, life, health, motorcycle, umbrella, boat, recreational vehicle, flood, wind, event, luxury item, general liability, property, business auto, workers’ compensation, business owner policy, and professional liability insurance products, as well as commercial bonds and group benefits. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in The Woodlands, Texas. TWFG, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Bunch Family Holdings, LLC.

