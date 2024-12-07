First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $148.89 and last traded at $148.89, with a volume of 797 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $148.23.
The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.82.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0999 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).
