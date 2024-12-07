First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $148.89 and last traded at $148.89, with a volume of 797 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $148.23.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.82.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0999 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

