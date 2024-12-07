Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Sells $139,611.60 in Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total value of $139,611.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,872.60. This represents a 3.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 4,408 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $118,883.76.

Shares of Five9 stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,590. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.60 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.84 and a 200-day moving average of $37.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.96, a P/E/G ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 3,013,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,908,000 after purchasing an additional 666,681 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Five9 by 347.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 753,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,213,000 after acquiring an additional 584,800 shares in the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in Five9 during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,610,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Five9 by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,299,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,307,000 after acquiring an additional 446,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Five9 by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,457,086 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,257,000 after acquiring an additional 406,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FIVN. StockNews.com upgraded Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Baird R W lowered Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Five9 from $100.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Five9 from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.22.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

