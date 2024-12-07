Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires Shares of 17,818 IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,818 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in IAMGOLD in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. CIBC raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.75 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.68.
IAMGOLD Trading Down 4.3 %
NYSE IAG opened at $5.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.70. IAMGOLD Co. has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $6.37.
About IAMGOLD
IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.
