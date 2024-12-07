Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires Shares of 17,818 IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,818 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in IAMGOLD in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. CIBC raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.75 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.68.

NYSE IAG opened at $5.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.70. IAMGOLD Co. has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $6.37.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

