Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 13,819 Shares of iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHD)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHD – Free Report) by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,819 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.05% of iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IBHD opened at $23.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.21.

The iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024.

