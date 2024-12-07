Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 47,602 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC decreased its stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,856 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 47,602 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Banco Santander by 10.2% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 97,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 8,993 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 29,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 111.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 706,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 372,690 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 33.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,893,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander by 467.9% in the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 235,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 193,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

Banco Santander stock opened at $4.87 on Friday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Banco Santander Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

SAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

