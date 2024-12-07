Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Bought by Investment Management Corp of Ontario

Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 46.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,676 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Fortive were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 14,635.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972,855 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Fortive by 13.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,041,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,701,000 after purchasing an additional 977,428 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in Fortive by 1,014.1% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 924,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,984,000 after buying an additional 841,671 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Fortive by 59.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,359,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,271,000 after buying an additional 505,882 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Fortive by 1,053.5% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 382,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,359,000 after buying an additional 349,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fortive

In related news, SVP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 14,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $1,049,657.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,281.80. The trade was a 17.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 171,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $12,320,351.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,058,503.21. This represents a 80.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 197,895 shares of company stock valued at $14,261,051. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fortive in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.82.

Fortive Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FTV opened at $78.89 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $66.15 and a 12 month high of $87.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 14.35%. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.75%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

