Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO) Trading Up 3.8% – Here’s What Happened

Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.90 and last traded at $1.89. Approximately 40,470 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 39,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Freightos from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Get Freightos alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Freightos

Freightos Stock Up 0.5 %

Freightos Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.79.

(Get Free Report)

Freightos Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for international freight. It operates WebCargo, a platform for connecting carriers and forwarders; and Freightos.com, a platform for connecting service providers to importers/exporters. The company also offers software-as-a-service solutions, such as WebCargo Air for airline rates and ebookings; WebCargo AcceleRate, a multi-modal rate repository; data services; and WebCargo Airline Control Panel that enables airlines to control bookings and optimize pricing with real-time booking analytics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freightos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freightos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.