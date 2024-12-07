FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (FSCO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on December 31st

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCOGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 5th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

NYSE:FSCO opened at $6.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.42. FS Credit Opportunities has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $6.81.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 102,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $628,474.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,100.07. This trade represents a 88.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

