FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $45.57 and traded as high as $48.04. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May shares last traded at $48.01, with a volume of 8,316 shares.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.60. The stock has a market cap of $621.83 million, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 639,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,552,000 after buying an additional 41,468 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 484,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 461.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,199,000 after purchasing an additional 242,971 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 142.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 292,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after purchasing an additional 171,517 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,740,000.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

