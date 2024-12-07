Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$29.99 and last traded at C$29.96, with a volume of 135257 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$27.71.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Galaxy Digital from C$20.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

The firm has a market cap of C$3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 3.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.36.

In related news, Director Bill Koutsouras sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total value of C$1,250,000.00. Also, Director Erin Brown sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total transaction of C$180,000.00. Insiders have sold 63,300 shares of company stock worth $1,491,710 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. engages in the digital asset and blockchain businesses. It operates through three segments: Global Markets, Asset Management, and Digital Infrastructure Solutions. The company provides various financial products and services to individuals and institutions, such as digital asset trading, derivatives, structured products, financing, capital markets, and merger and acquisition services, digital asset spot and derivatives trading, bespoke lending and structured products.

