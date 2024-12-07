GameStop (NYSE:GME) Given “Underperform” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their underperform rating on shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday,RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th.

GameStop stock opened at $29.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.32 and a beta of -0.11. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $64.83.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $798.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.67 million. GameStop had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts predict that GameStop will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GameStop news, insider Daniel William Moore sold 1,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $43,305.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,668.80. This represents a 5.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $229,020.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 43,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,560.14. The trade was a 20.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,639 shares of company stock valued at $481,000. 12.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in GameStop by 38.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,143,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070,571 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 41.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,278,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,088 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in GameStop by 22.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,502,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,322,000 after buying an additional 646,488 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in GameStop during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,577,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in GameStop by 34.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,347,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,261,000 after buying an additional 342,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

