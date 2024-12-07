Gatekeeper Systems (CVE:GSI) Trading Up 1.5% – Should You Buy?

Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (CVE:GSI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.67. 26,462 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 124,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

Gatekeeper Systems Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$65.46 million, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42.

About Gatekeeper Systems

Gatekeeper Systems Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells video security solutions for mobile and extreme environments in Canada and the United States. The company offers interior and exterior cameras, and mobile data collectors; G4 Viewer that revolutionizes video management for fleet monitoring; AI Dash Cam, an AI-based dash cam that offers driver status monitor and advanced driver assistance systems; wireless systems, such as access points, mobile wireless modules, mobile Wi-Fi systems, and yard guards; and CLARITY, an integrated video and passenger counting school bus operating platform.

