GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Position Boosted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,615,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,347,114 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,747,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GEHC. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,159,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 12.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,710,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,422,000 after purchasing an additional 290,019 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter valued at $208,513,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,165,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,263,000 after purchasing an additional 84,411 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,731,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,484,000 after buying an additional 259,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Roland Rott sold 3,577 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $309,338.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,291.04. The trade was a 12.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $81.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.23. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $94.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.80 and a 200-day moving average of $83.65.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is a boost from GE HealthCare Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 3.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GEHC shares. BTIG Research raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group lowered GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.46.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

