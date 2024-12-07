Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.42 and last traded at $18.25, with a volume of 2971 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.69.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GBNXF shares. Raymond James raised shares of Gibson Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.92.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

