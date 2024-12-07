Glen Eagle Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 91.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,092,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382,010 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 603.8% in the 3rd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 2,732,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,192 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,118,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,171,000 after buying an additional 123,741 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $74,532,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,498,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,829,000 after buying an additional 6,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $43.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.55. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.48 and a 12 month high of $47.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

