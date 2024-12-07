Glen Eagle Advisors LLC Has $6.51 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Glen Eagle Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. FSA Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 8,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $132.82 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $106.97 and a 52 week high of $135.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.65 and a 200-day moving average of $124.99.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.