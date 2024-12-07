Glen Eagle Advisors LLC Purchases 21,323 Shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG)

Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 557,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,323 shares during the period. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF comprises about 4.1% of Glen Eagle Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF were worth $24,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKAG. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $533,000.

Shares of BKAG stock opened at $42.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.17. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $40.53 and a 12 month high of $43.51.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (BKAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Total Return index. The fund tracks a broad index of US investment-grade fixed income securities, including Treasurys, agencies, CMBS, ABS and corporates. BKAG was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

