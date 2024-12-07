Glen Eagle Advisors LLC Sells 1,612 Shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Colony Family Offices LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 102.4% during the third quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

FQAL opened at $68.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.95. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $52.35 and a twelve month high of $68.61.

About Fidelity Quality Factor ETF

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

