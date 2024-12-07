Global Beta Smart Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GBDV) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Global Beta Smart Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GBDV – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.44 and traded as low as $23.33. Global Beta Smart Income ETF shares last traded at $23.44, with a volume of 3,000 shares trading hands.
Global Beta Smart Income ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.44.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Global Beta Smart Income ETF
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Top Cybersecurity Stock Picks for 2025
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Archer or Joby: Which Aviation Company Might Rise Fastest?
Receive News & Ratings for Global Beta Smart Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Beta Smart Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.