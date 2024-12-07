Global Ports (LON:GPH) Stock Price Down 4.5% – Here’s What Happened

Global Ports Holding Plc (LON:GPH – Get Free Report) traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 300 ($3.82) and last traded at GBX 300 ($3.82). 196,326 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 196,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 314 ($4.00).

Global Ports Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £231.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30,000.00, a PEG ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,695.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 300 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 276.95.

Global Ports Company Profile

Global Ports Holding Plc engages in the operation of ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. The company operates through Western Mediterranean and Atlantic Region, Central Mediterranean Region, Americas Region, Eastern Mediterranean and Adriatic region, and Other Operations.

