Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.09 and traded as high as $53.37. Global X Guru Index ETF shares last traded at $53.37, with a volume of 1,906 shares.

Global X Guru Index ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $52.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.36.

About Global X Guru Index ETF

The Global X Guru Index ETF (GURU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Guru index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that attempts to mimic concentrated equity positions taken by large hedge funds, as reported in public filings. GURU was launched on Jun 4, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

