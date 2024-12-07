Globalink Investment (NASDAQ: GLLIU) Amends Trust Agreement and Charter, Extends Business Combination Deadline

Globalink Investment Inc., a Delaware-incorporated company, recently reported a significant update on its Trust Agreement and Charter in its latest 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company conducted a special meeting of its stockholders on December 3, 2024, where various proposals were approved.

During the meeting held at 9:00 a.m. ET, stockholders voted to amend the Trust Agreement to align the procedures for extending the period for Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company to liquidate the Trust Account with the procedures in an amendment to the Company’s Charter. The company amended the Trust Agreement through Amendment No. 3, with the full text available as Exhibit 10.1 in the filing.

Additionally, the stockholders approved an amendment to the Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation, known as the Amendment of Charter. This amendment permits Globalink to extend the Termination Date by up to six monthly extensions, leading up to June 9, 2025. To secure each extension, specified funds need to be deposited into the Trust Account with Continental.

The amendments resulted in several stockholders exercising their right to redeem their shares for cash at approximately $11.77 per share, totaling about $26.89 million. The Trust Account is anticipated to retain roughly $3.27 million post-redemption settlements.

The approved modifications now offer Globalink the flexibility to extend the termination date for acquiring a business until June 2025, subject to monthly extension payments. An Exhibits section in the filing outlines the detailed amendment texts and a press release attached as Exhibit 99.1 encapsulates the outcomes of the Special Meeting.

Globalink Investment Inc., which trades on the Nasdaq Stock Market under tickers GLLI, GLLIW, GLLIR, and GLLIU, was created as a Special Purpose Acquisition Corporation aiming at strategic combinations in various sectors, with a focus on technology, especially medical technology, and green energy within different regions.

Although the company foresees future business combinations, it has reiterated caution concerning forward-looking statements due to potential risks and uncertainties. Interested individuals can find further information on these regulatory matters on the official SEC filings by Globalink Investment Inc.

Globalink Investment Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire businesses in the medical technology and green energy sectors in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and Asia excluding China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

