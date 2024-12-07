Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Trading Up 38.7% – Time to Buy?

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 38.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 11,816 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 13,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 3.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.28.

Glucose Health, Inc engages in the formulation, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of soluble fiber infused nutritional beverages. It offers soluble fiber infused powdered iced tea, and flavored drink mixes for pre-diabetic and diabetic persons under the GLUCODOWN brand in North America. The company was formerly known as Bio-Solutions Corp.

