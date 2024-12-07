GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CAO Sells $151,412.80 in Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $151,412.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,534,321.76. This represents a 3.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Phontip Palitwanon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, Phontip Palitwanon sold 1 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.02, for a total transaction of $183.02.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $206.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.95. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.90 and a fifty-two week high of $210.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 267.29% and a net margin of 41.74%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,892,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,080,549,000 after buying an additional 147,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,423,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,153,000 after acquiring an additional 84,550 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,660,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,299,000 after acquiring an additional 274,014 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,501,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,743,000 after purchasing an additional 394,399 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,368,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,584,000 after purchasing an additional 203,909 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on GDDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $175.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. B. Riley increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.57.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

