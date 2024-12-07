GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its holdings in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,936,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,789 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 1.92% of GoPro worth $3,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPRO. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the third quarter worth $27,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in GoPro during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GoPro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 316.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 24,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 18,996 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 70.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPRO. StockNews.com raised GoPro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of GoPro in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. GoPro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $3.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.52.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

