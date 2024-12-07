GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL) Stock Price Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.66 and traded as high as $16.63. GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF shares last traded at $16.30, with a volume of 302,972 shares.

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 million, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of -4.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.74.

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 2.62% of GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 51.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.25x Long TSLA Daily ETF (TSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides 1.25x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

