GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $66.47, but opened at $71.44. GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF shares last traded at $70.59, with a volume of 3,446,166 shares.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Stock Up 14.2 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.95.

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,412,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,079,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long Coinbase Daily ETF (CONL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Coinbase stock. CONL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

