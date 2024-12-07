Greenpro Capital Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) – 8-K Filing Review

Greenpro Capital Corp. recently announced in an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it has regained compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).

The company had received notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market on September 16, 2024, stating that due to the closing bid price of Greenpro Capital’s common stock falling below $1.00 per share for 30 consecutive business days, the company was not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

However, the Nasdaq Listing Rules allowed Greenpro Capital a compliance period of 180 calendar days, up to March 17, 2025, to regain compliance. Subsequently, on December 5, 2024, the Nasdaq notified the company that the closing bid price of its common stock had been at $1.00 per share or greater for the last 10 consecutive business days from November 20, 2024, to December 4, 2024. Consequently, Greenpro Capital has now achieved compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), and the matter has been resolved.

The 8-K filing also included the signature of Lee Chong Kuang, Chief Executive Officer, President, and Director of Greenpro Capital Corp., dated December 6, 2024.

This development marks a positive turn for Greenpro Capital, ensuring its continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market. Investors and stakeholders of the company can now look forward to stability and continued trading on the exchange.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Greenpro Capital’s 8K filing here.

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate advisory services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, bookkeeping, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services.

