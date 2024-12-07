Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Sold by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 537.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth $42,000.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $177.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 493.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 53.58 and a beta of 1.18. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $209.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.55.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 23,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total transaction of $4,024,928.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,662 shares in the company, valued at $49,523,889.92. This represents a 7.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Winston King sold 4,514 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.66, for a total value of $779,387.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,328,600.42. The trade was a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,601 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,179. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $231.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

