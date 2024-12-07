Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF) Announces Dividend of $0.20

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, December 7th,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1955 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.
Hammond Power Solutions Price Performance
OTCMKTS:HMDPF opened at C$93.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$98.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$88.56. Hammond Power Solutions has a 52 week low of C$55.59 and a 52 week high of C$117.26.
