Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF) Announces Dividend of $0.20

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, December 7th,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1955 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Hammond Power Solutions Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HMDPF opened at C$93.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$98.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$88.56. Hammond Power Solutions has a 52 week low of C$55.59 and a 52 week high of C$117.26.

About Hammond Power Solutions

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of various transformers in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and India. It offers custom electrical magnetics, cast resin, custom liquid filled distribution and power transformers, and standard electrical transformers to the electrical and electronic industries.

