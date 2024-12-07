HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Price Target Raised to $27.00

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HBT. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of HBT Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson cut HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HBT Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.40.

HBT Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HBT opened at $23.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. HBT Financial has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $25.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.76 and its 200-day moving average is $21.63. The stock has a market cap of $754.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.87.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $56.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 million. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 24.68%. Equities research analysts predict that HBT Financial will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

HBT Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.55%.

Insider Activity at HBT Financial

In related news, Chairman Fred L. Drake sold 2,200 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $52,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 91,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,474.20. This trade represents a 2.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,998 shares of company stock worth $291,710. Insiders own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HBT Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBT. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in HBT Financial by 1,082.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 113,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 104,184 shares in the last quarter. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HBT Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $930,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in HBT Financial by 6.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 406,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,298,000 after buying an additional 26,135 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in HBT Financial by 93.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 22,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 43.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 17,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

