Head to Head Analysis: Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) vs. Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO)

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) and Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pfizer and Northwest Biotherapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pfizer $58.50 billion 2.49 $2.12 billion $0.74 34.77 Northwest Biotherapeutics $1.93 million 187.17 -$62.60 million ($0.08) -3.46

Pfizer has higher revenue and earnings than Northwest Biotherapeutics. Northwest Biotherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pfizer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pfizer 7.07% 16.28% 6.68% Northwest Biotherapeutics -4,666.29% N/A -261.36%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.4% of Pfizer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Northwest Biotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Pfizer shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Northwest Biotherapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Pfizer has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northwest Biotherapeutics has a beta of -0.53, indicating that its share price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Pfizer and Northwest Biotherapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pfizer 1 8 5 2 2.50 Northwest Biotherapeutics 0 0 0 0 0.00

Pfizer currently has a consensus price target of $32.92, indicating a potential upside of 27.96%. Given Pfizer’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Pfizer is more favorable than Northwest Biotherapeutics.

Summary

Pfizer beats Northwest Biotherapeutics on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands. It also provides medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, such as biosimilars for chronic immune and inflammatory diseases under the Xeljanz, Enbrel, Inflectra, Litfulo, Velsipity, and Cibinqo brands; amyloidosis, hemophilia, endocrine diseases, and sickle cell disease under the Vyndaqel family, Oxbryta, BeneFIX, Somavert, Ngenla, and Genotropin brands; sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, and Panzyga brands; and biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Inlyta, Bosulif, Mektovi, Padcev, Adcetris, Talzenna, Tukysa, Elrexfio, Tivdak, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands. In addition, the company involved in the contract manufacturing business. It serves wholesalers, retailers, hospitals, clinics, government agencies, pharmacies, individual provider offices, retail pharmacies, and integrated delivery systems. The company has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Astellas Pharma US, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and BioNTech SE. Pfizer Inc. was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Northwest Biotherapeutics

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops personalized immune therapies for cancer in the United States and internationally. The company develops its products based on DCVax, a platform technology that uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient’s own immune system to attack cancer. Its lead product, DCVax-L, which has completed Phase III clinical trials to treat Glioblastoma multiforme brain cancer. The company also develops DCVax-Direct, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat inoperable solid tumors. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

