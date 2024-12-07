HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on HealthEquity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.64.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HealthEquity

HealthEquity Trading Down 0.6 %

HealthEquity stock opened at $100.21 on Wednesday. HealthEquity has a 52-week low of $62.10 and a 52-week high of $105.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.51, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.58.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $299.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.48 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 9.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HealthEquity news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total transaction of $684,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,540,582.62. This trade represents a 13.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 1,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $100,084.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,823 shares in the company, valued at $387,093.98. This represents a 20.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,536 shares of company stock worth $884,517 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in HealthEquity by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 7.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in HealthEquity by 0.3% during the third quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 5.8% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HealthEquity

(Get Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.