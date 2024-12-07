Heather Mirjahangir Fernandez Sells 3,000 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) Director Heather Mirjahangir Fernandez sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,542,750. This trade represents a 34.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Heather Mirjahangir Fernandez also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 1st, Heather Mirjahangir Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $338,175.00.
- On Friday, October 11th, Heather Mirjahangir Fernandez sold 750 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total value of $139,125.00.
Shares of TEAM opened at $278.50 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $135.29 and a 12 month high of $287.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $217.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.09. The company has a market cap of $72.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.22 and a beta of 0.80.
A number of research analysts recently commented on TEAM shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Atlassian from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Atlassian from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.74.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter worth $1,588,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 590.6% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 37,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 31,986 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 322.9% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 321,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,016,000 after purchasing an additional 245,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the third quarter worth about $97,350,000. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.
