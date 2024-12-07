Heather Mirjahangir Fernandez Sells 3,000 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) Director Heather Mirjahangir Fernandez sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,542,750. This trade represents a 34.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Heather Mirjahangir Fernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Friday, November 1st, Heather Mirjahangir Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $338,175.00.

On Friday, October 11th, Heather Mirjahangir Fernandez sold 750 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total value of $139,125.00.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of TEAM opened at $278.50 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $135.29 and a 12 month high of $287.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $217.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.09. The company has a market cap of $72.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.22 and a beta of 0.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 23.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TEAM shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Atlassian from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Atlassian from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Atlassian

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter worth $1,588,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 590.6% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 37,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 31,986 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 322.9% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 321,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,016,000 after purchasing an additional 245,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the third quarter worth about $97,350,000. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.