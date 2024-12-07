Heidi C. Sullivan Sells 1,076 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Stock

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) VP Heidi C. Sullivan sold 1,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $83,153.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

MCY stock opened at $76.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.53 and a 200-day moving average of $62.18. Mercury General Co. has a 12-month low of $36.96 and a 12-month high of $80.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.84.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.39. Mercury General had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is 12.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 623,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,273,000 after purchasing an additional 15,264 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 319.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 35,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Mercury General from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

