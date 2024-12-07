HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 6,895 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $21,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,464.00.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,277.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,333.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,315.97. The company has a market capitalization of $71.81 billion, a PE ratio of 49.88, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $965.69 and a 1-year high of $1,451.32.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $75.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,375.89, for a total value of $4,127,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,953,204. This trade represents a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,402.85, for a total transaction of $7,676,395.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $30,228,611.80. This represents a 20.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,944 shares of company stock worth $23,541,085. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.