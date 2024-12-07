HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $14,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 123.2% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 316,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,129,000 after acquiring an additional 174,634 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1,071.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,786,000 after purchasing an additional 108,360 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 148.7% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 147,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,189,000 after purchasing an additional 88,222 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 4,542.9% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 58,467 shares during the period. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 841.6% in the second quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 62,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after buying an additional 56,216 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SSO opened at $99.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.71. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1 year low of $59.87 and a 1 year high of $100.12.

ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

