HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 521,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,560 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 2.38% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $19,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,268,000 after buying an additional 56,940 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 3.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 349,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,099,000 after purchasing an additional 12,369 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 17.7% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 244,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,162,000 after purchasing an additional 36,668 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 93.3% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 211,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,417,000 after purchasing an additional 102,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the second quarter worth approximately $4,406,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $39.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.96. The firm has a market cap of $854.10 million, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.60.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

