HighTower Advisors LLC Has $19.03 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,919 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $19,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at $80,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:JMST opened at $50.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.79.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.