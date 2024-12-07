HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 387,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,609 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $20,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $293,000. Yardley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,736,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 33.3% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 16,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $802,000.

Get Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $53.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.35. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.66 and a 12-month high of $54.48.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were paid a $0.8533 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th.

(Free Report)

The Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (DFGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed exposure to the broad fixed income space outside the US. It holds foreign debt securities, of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years, with the objective of maximizing total returns.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.