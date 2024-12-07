Hilltop Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 3,811 Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 600,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,009,000 after purchasing an additional 25,730 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, MontVue Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. MontVue Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter.

VFH stock opened at $124.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.84. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $87.18 and a 12-month high of $126.85.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

