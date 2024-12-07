Hilltop Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Centene by 1,190.0% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in Centene during the second quarter worth $33,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Centene by 154.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 174.3% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of CNC stock opened at $56.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.27. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $56.44 and a 52 week high of $81.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNC. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Centene from $83.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Centene from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Centene from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.92.

Insider Activity at Centene

In other news, CEO Sarah London acquired 4,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.80 per share, for a total transaction of $250,313.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 667,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,567,523.20. This trade represents a 0.62 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher purchased 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 486,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,305,284.58. This represents a 3.66 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

