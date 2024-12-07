Hilltop Holdings Inc. Purchases 843 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Stolper Co raised its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Price Performance

BST stock opened at $38.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.11. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12 month low of $31.38 and a 12 month high of $39.01.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

