Hilltop Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RCL. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 17.2% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.7% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RCL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Macquarie increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $189.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $213.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.63.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 2.7 %

RCL stock opened at $258.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.76. The company has a market cap of $69.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.59. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $113.10 and a 12-month high of $258.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.92% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 6,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total value of $1,401,812.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,593.64. The trade was a 40.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.62, for a total value of $53,732,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,556,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,335,253,633.20. This trade represents a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 404,332 shares of company stock valued at $94,299,521. 7.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.