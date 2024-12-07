Holocene Advisors LP Purchases 22,276 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) by 42.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,248 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,276 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of NovoCure worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 0.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,232,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $253,706,000 after acquiring an additional 90,422 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC increased its stake in NovoCure by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC now owns 3,029,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,824 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in NovoCure by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 907,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,192,000 after purchasing an additional 84,606 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NovoCure by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 824,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,886,000 after buying an additional 16,339 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in NovoCure by 171.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 760,175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,022,000 after buying an additional 480,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Stock Performance

Shares of NVCR opened at $27.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 0.75. NovoCure Limited has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $32.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.95 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 25.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVCR. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised NovoCure from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

About NovoCure

(Free Report)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company’s TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

